Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.50. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 67.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

