SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00012576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $165.82 million and approximately $45.88 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.62 or 0.04697367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033406 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 120,824,898 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.