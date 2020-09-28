Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suzano has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Suzano has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suzano by 5.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 539,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Suzano by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Suzano by 107.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

