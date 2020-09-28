SVB Leerink Reiterates Sell Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SVB Leerink reissued their sell rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 813,416 shares of company stock valued at $56,568,996. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 175.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 40.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

