Swing Hits Market Cap of $313,377.47 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Swing coin can now be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Swing has a market cap of $313,377.47 and $278.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,825,640 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

