Swingby Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00242461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01550999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

