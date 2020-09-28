Swipe Reaches Market Cap of $125.81 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $125.81 million and approximately $208.78 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00015763 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00243142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.01554351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00192488 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

