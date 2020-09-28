Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 169.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,956. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

