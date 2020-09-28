Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to post $128.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.70 million and the lowest is $127.90 million. Switch reported sales of $117.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $515.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.10 million to $518.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $572.70 million, with estimates ranging from $563.30 million to $578.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,596. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Switch by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 1,381.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 82,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,536. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

