Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €101.50 ($119.41).

Symrise stock opened at €117.75 ($138.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.44. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

