Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of SNDX opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

