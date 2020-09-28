TaaS (TAAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

