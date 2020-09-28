Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.27.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $931.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $98,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $401,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $468,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 732,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,798.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,140 shares of company stock worth $3,353,638 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.