Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $47.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.12 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $186.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $189.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.13 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $254.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,835. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $654.02 million, a PE ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.74.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.