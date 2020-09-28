TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.54.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TTWO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.02. 44,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,534 shares of company stock worth $19,988,524. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

