Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price (down previously from GBX 87 ($1.14)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 78 ($1.02). 716,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.35. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $894.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

