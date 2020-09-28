Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $1,084,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 519,610 shares of company stock worth $54,796,508. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.