Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.98. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Targa Resources by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

