Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TWODF remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

