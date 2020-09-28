Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6072 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years. Tc Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 76.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

