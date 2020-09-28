Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6072 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years. Tc Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 76.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.