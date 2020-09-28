Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6072 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Tc Pipelines has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 76.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of TRP opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

