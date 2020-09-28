TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares None Dividend of $0.37

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a None dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.
TCG BDC stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $527.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.
In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
