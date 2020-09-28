TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Declares None Dividend of $0.37

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a None dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

TCG BDC stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $527.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

