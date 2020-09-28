TCG BDC Inc Plans None Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a None dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.10. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor acquired 3,000 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

