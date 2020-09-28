TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CGBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $527.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

In related news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TCG BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in TCG BDC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 170,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 105,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

