TD Securities Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -590.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.