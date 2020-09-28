TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post sales of $34.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $33.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $138.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.75 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $157.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 210,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $206,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $193,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,462 shares of company stock worth $23,235,069. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.