Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,515. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

