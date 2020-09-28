Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the August 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,094. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 159,066 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 66.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 322,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 128,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 59.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 185.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.