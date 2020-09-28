Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the August 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,094. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.