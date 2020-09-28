Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 5,776 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $185,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,828 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

