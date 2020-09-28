Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.