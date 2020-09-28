Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$21.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGZ. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.56. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.44.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

