Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,912.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.74 or 0.02096006 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00600549 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012176 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000637 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

