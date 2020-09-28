TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$54.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.20.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total transaction of C$3,143,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70.

Several brokerages have commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

