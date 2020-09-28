TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$54.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.20.
In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.15, for a total transaction of C$3,143,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,162,098.70.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
