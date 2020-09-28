The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.79

Media coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TMG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 60.50 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 52,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.30. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

