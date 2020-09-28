The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHYF. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $655.46 million, a P/E ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

