THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Hits $14,747.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $14,747.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005790 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.