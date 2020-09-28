Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of -2.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:TMG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,561. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. Thermal Energy International has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

