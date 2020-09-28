TheStreet Upgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $140.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,702,000 after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,645,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,245,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

