Thinfilm (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thinfilm (OTCMKTS:TFECY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 9,614.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of TFECY opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Thinfilm has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Thinfilm

Thinfilm is energizing innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm’s innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications.

