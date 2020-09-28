Thinfilm (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thinfilm (OTCMKTS:TFECY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 9,614.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of TFECY opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Thinfilm has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
About Thinfilm
