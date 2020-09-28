Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Thor Industries stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,649,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

