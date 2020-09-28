THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Financial Survey

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 2 2 3 0 2.14 Absolute Software 0 2 1 0 2.33

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Absolute Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and Absolute Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $47.39 billion 0.07 -$343.03 million ($0.55) -9.22 Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.58 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Absolute Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S.

Profitability

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THYSSENKRUPP AG/S -6.05% -128.64% -5.02% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Summary

Absolute Software beats THYSSENKRUPP AG/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats. The company offers the Absolute platform, which provides reporting and analytic, geotechnology, risk assessment and response, custom query and remediation, application persistence, data awareness, and endpoint investigation to manage and secure endpoints. It also provides endpoint security and IT asset management, risk and compliance, and general data protection regulation solutions. The company markets its products and services through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to corporations, government entities, educational institutions, financial services, healthcare sectors, and consumers. Absolute Software Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

