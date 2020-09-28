ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.40 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.74 ($9.10).

Shares of TKA opened at €4.37 ($5.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.98. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

