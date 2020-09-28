Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Timia Capital shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

