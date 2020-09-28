Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 2,483 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,017.72. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,555,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,410,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,868.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,497.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,662.25.

On Friday, September 4th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.48.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,468.68.

TIPT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

