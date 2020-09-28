Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLSA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 million, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

