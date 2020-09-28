TokenClub Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $340,632.00 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $340,632.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042405 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.04862494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033686 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TCT is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

