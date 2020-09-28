Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of QBIEY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,823. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

