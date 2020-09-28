TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) versus Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:SALT) Head-To-Head Comparison

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of TOP SHIPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Scorpio Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Bulkers -82.21% -1.40% -0.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Scorpio Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $66.09 million 0.64 -$14.77 million N/A N/A Scorpio Bulkers $224.58 million 0.72 $44.65 million $11.90 1.10

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TOP SHIPS and Scorpio Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 1 0 0 2.00 Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67

TOP SHIPS presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,068.22%. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 193.74%. Given TOP SHIPS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TOP SHIPS is more favorable than Scorpio Bulkers.

Risk and Volatility

TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats TOP SHIPS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

