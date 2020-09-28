Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.20.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

